Watch: Jayson Tatum and Deuce reunited in NBA bubble

Tatum has been in the NBA bubble in Orlando since July

ORLANDO, Fla. — Cute alert!

St. Louis native and Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum was reunited with his son Jayson Tatum Jr. who is also known as Deuce on Tuesday ahead of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Celtics take on the Heat Tuesday night in Game 1.

Tatum has been in the NBA bubble in Orlando since July. Deuce has been sending his dad gifts and the two have only seen each other through FaceTime since then due to the rules in the bubble and ongoing pandemic.

The Boston Celtics shared a video of the reunion: 'Bubble reunions are the best!'

Bubble reunions are the best ✌🏾☘️



cc @jaytatum0 pic.twitter.com/2q2cr4KNTS — Boston Celtics (@celtics) September 15, 2020

Celtics on NBC Sports Boston shared a tweet that said Deuce also made head coach Brad Stevens’ day, “I walked down the hallway with Deuce today, which is the highlight of my 70 days here, you know I think that’s just really cool, obviously I think guys are excited to see their loved ones,” Brad Stevens said.

Deuce could be seen ahead of the game sitting on the sidelines with a face mask on.

Tatum's mom Brandy was also in attendance.

In August, the NBA put out plans to allow guests to enter the bubble.

The Associated Press reported that the league told teams that any guests would have to be either family members, “longtime close personal friends with whom a player has an established, pre-existing, and known personal relationship,” private security staff and established family childcare providers.