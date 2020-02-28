JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — Jaycee Foeller, 17, has gone undefeated in wrestling at De Soto High School for the last two years.

She started wrestling in 8th grade because her younger brothers were involved in the sport. She said she wrestled with them growing up and wanted to try competing.

“It just kind of clicked with me, it just came naturally,” she said.

At first, her dad was hesitant about letting her wrestle, but eventually, he came around.

“Girls wrestling wasn’t big at all and girls were wrestling with guys and he didn’t want guys touching me,” she said. “Now, he’s one of my biggest fans, actually.”

She said after winning state last year, she was relieved to win again because it was a high expectation to uphold.

Matt Deaton, activities director at De Soto High School, said girls have wrestled in the past but in Missouri, it’s the second year for having a separate girl’s tournament.

“I love it. It’s exploded,” he said. “The women’s division has really grown over the last couple years. It’s gaining a lot of ground.”

Foeller hopes to continue wrestling in college.

“Girls are being more accepted in the sport,” she said. “You can actually do this.”

