ST. LOUIS — It's safe to say Jenna Fischer is living her best hockey life at the 2020 All-Star weekend in St. Louis.

The St. Louis native has been posting about her adventures on social media throughout the weekend.

Fischer was in the house for the Friday night All-Star skills challenge, where she got to try on a Blues Stanley Cup championship ring.

Fischer's flaunting of the championship bling caught the attention of her former co-star on "The Office", John Krasinski, who is a big time Boston Bruins fan. The pair had a fun rivalry back in the Stanley Cup Final as well.

But the All-Star fun for Fischer didn't stop there. She was an honorary captain for the Atlantic Division in the All-Star Game on Saturday.

Fischer and fellow honorary captain Jon Hamm were both mic'ed up to start the game, and had some great advice for their team's All-Stars.

Fischer has been posting all weekend on her Instagram, which you can check out by clicking here.

