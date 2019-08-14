KIRKWOOD, Mo. — A familiar face is back in Kirkwood.

Retired NFL player, Jeremy Maclin, joined the Kirkwood High School football coaching staff.

Maclin announced he was retiring from the NFL back in March. He was drafted No. 19 by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2009 draft. Maclin retired with 6835 career receiving yards and 49 touchdowns in the NFL.

“I’ve always wanted to coach, I’ve always wanted to give back the knowledge that I know to the kids that are up and coming and no better way to start than where it all started,” Maclin said.

Maclin’s cousin Jay is a star wide-receiver on the team.

