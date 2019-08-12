PHOENIX — Saint Louis freshman Gibson Jimerson had 22 points as the Billikens routed Tulane 86-62 in the Jerry Colangelo Classic in Arizona.

SLU had a program record 17 three pointers in the victory, with Jimerson notching six buckets from beyond the arc.

Demarius Jacobs also had six treys, and 18 total points for Saint Louis, which earned its fifth straight victory.

Hasahn French added 18 points, and was named the "most outstanding player".

Jordan Goodwin had 12 points and 16 rebounds for Saint Louis to register his fourth straight double-double.

K.J. Lawson had 18 points for the Green Wave, whose four-game win streak was broken. Nic Thomas added 16 points.

The Billikens are now eight and one on the season.

Saint Louis plays Auburn on Saturday. Tulane matches up against Alcorn State at home next Monday.

