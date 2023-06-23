Joe Ryan posts Minnesota's first complete game shutout since 2018 in win over Boston

The righty threw 112 pitches and shut down Boston's offense.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins find themselves back in familiar territory. They’re in first place in the AL Central, and thanks to a four-game series split with the Boston Red Sox this week, they remain a game ahead of the Cleveland Guardians in the standings.

Overall, the Twins have had a rough June. In 20 games, they’ve gone 9-11 and had a five-game losing streak from June 3 through June 8. And heading into the series against Boston, they lost three out of four to the Detroit Tigers, so picking up a split was an improvement, especially since Boston scored 19 runs in the first two games of the series.

After an extra-innings walk-off win on Wednesday, the Twins looked to Ryan to keep the good vibes going and end the series on a high note, and did he ever.

On the latest episode of Locked On Twins, host Brandon Warne discussed the Red Sox series and, more specifically, starter Joe Ryan’s performance on Thursday night which helped Minnesota earn the split and finish their homestand 5-5.

BE SURE to listen and subscribe to Locked On Twins wherever you find your podcasts!

“First complete game since Jose Berrios shut out the White Sox 1,841 days ago (April 2018),” Warne said. “It was the 12th nine-inning complete game in MLB this season and 16th overall, which includes games that are rain-shortened.” Then Warne added a fun fact to show. Jordan Lyles of the Kansas City Royals, who does not have a win this season, has even pitched a complete game—it was a 4-2 loss to the White Sox in May.

This was also the first complete game under Twins manager Rocco Baldelli.

Ryan’s complete game was a 6-0 win, thanks to the offense scoring five runs in the first three innings against a combination of Boston’s Justin Garza and Brandon Walter. Ryan held the Red Sox to three hits in his nine innings of work, struck out nine, and did not walk anyone.

So how was he so successful against an offense that scored a combined 24 runs in the first three games of this series?

His four-seam fastball was working, and so was his splitter. He threw 112 pitches overall; 75 of them were his four-seamer, and 35 were his splitter. The other two pitches were a sweeper and a slider. But you go with what works, and while his four-seamer isn’t exactly blowing down any doors—he was dialing it up to 95—the average on Thursday for Ryan was 92.5 MPH. The splitter was averaging 85, and the fun thing about that splitter is Ryan didn’t really have one until this offseason. He replaced his changeup with it, and it worked out well on Thursday night.

Ryan generated a lot of contact, which didn’t do much of anything for the Red Sox. Some popouts and lineouts were hit, but he also generated groundballs to the infield.

Ryan said after the game, “I felt good. I felt like I was just getting kind of warmed up. The crowd was just electric.” He’s now 8-4 with a 2.98 ERA in 15 starts, and he has 100 strikeouts in just under 94 innings in 2023.

Baldelli was not taking Ryan out, saying, “He just kept getting more and more dialed in, more and more competitive as he got closer, and wanted it more.”

Byron Buxton went deep twice, and Carlos Correa also cleared the wall on Thursday night to back up Ryan’s effort. Next up for the Twins is another meeting with the Tigers, this time in Detroit.