ST. LOUIS – Blues’ defenseman Joel Edmundson has been awarded a one-year contract worth $3.1 million at arbitration, the Blues announced Tuesday.

"We are glad to have Joel under contract for next season," said Blues General Manager Doug Armstrong. "He is an important part of our defensive unit and we are looking forward to another successful year."

In the 2018-19 season, Edmundson posted two goals and nine assists (11 points) and a plus-8 rating in 64 games during the regular season.

During the Stanley Cup playoffs, he had one goal and six assists (seven points) in 22 games.

The Brandon, Manitoba native was drafted by the Blues in the second round (No. 46 overall) in 2011 and has played in 269 career NHL games, recording 13 goals and 39 assists (52 points.)