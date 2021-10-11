Jon Gruden's email leak reveals anti-gay remark about Rams drafting Michael Sam in 2014

Sam was taken by the Rams in the seventh round, and was the first openly-gay player drafted into the NFL

ST. LOUIS — The fallout from now-former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden does have a St. Louis connection.

Gruden resigned as coach of the Raiders on Monday night after emails he wrote over a 10-year stretch surfaced that contained racist, homophobic and sexist comments.

Originally, emails from Gruden surfaced that contained a racial comment about NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith.

Then, The New York Times published a report that included many more emails, where Gruden used homophonic and sexist language.

Gruden resigned as head coach of the Raiders soon after the report from the Times came out, saying he did not want to be a distraction.

One of the emails that was leaked centered around the then St. Louis Rams decision to select former University of Missouri defensive end Michael Sam in the 2014 NFL Draft. Sam was taken by the Rams in the seventh round, and was the first openly gay player drafted into the NFL.

According to the emails obtained by The New York Times, Gruden emailed then president of the Washington Football Team Bruce Allen, that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell should not have pressured the Rams to draft "queers", referring to Sam.

Sam never played in a regular-season game for the Rams or any other NFL team and has since retired from football.

Gruden's emails that eventually led to his firing were leaked as part of an investigation into misconduct in the Washington Football Team organization. The NFL Players Association has said it plans to request the NFL release the rest of the emails in the investigation, which total 650,000.