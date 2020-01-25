ST. LOUIS — Jordan Binnington might have already won "best dressed" on the ice at the 2020 NHL All-Star Game before it has even begun.

The Blues gave a sneak peek of Binnington's custom goalie mask for the All-Star Game on Twitter Saturday morning, and it's pretty awesome.

RELATED: The 'All-Blues' lineup promises to be highlight of the All-Star Game

RELATED: Everything you need to know about the 2020 NHL All-Star Game in St. Louis

RELATED: Blues rep the Super Bowl-bound Kansas City Chiefs on All-Star Friday night

The mask has the traditional blue note on each side in a shimmering blue color with a yellow top of the helmet. Underneath the blue note the mask is white, and all of the Blues' 2020 All-Star players are represented.

Each player, and head coach Craig Berube, have their pictures and names on Binnington's mask.

There's also a big "JB" on the chin area for good measure.

Binnington has already had a big weekend, winning the "save streak" event at the All-Star skills challenge.

Watch: Jordan Binnington talks about winning the "Save Streak" at the All-Star skills challenge

More All-Star coverage

RELATED: From the Lou and he's proud | Matthew Tkachuk dons Yadier Molina jersey at All-Star skills challenge, sends crowd into a frenzy

RELATED: Jordan Binnington wins the 'Save Streak' competition at All-Star Friday night

RELATED: 'This is where they grew up watching the Blues | Tkachuk family ready for All-Star Weekend

RELATED: Hamm, Hull among honorary captains for 2020 NHL All-Star Game in St. Louis

RELATED: NHL's Black Hockey History Tour visits St. Louis for All-Star weekend

RELATED: T.J. Oshie is back in St. Louis where it all began, as a first-time All-Star