Former Blue uses famous Jordan Binnington quote ahead of playoff game

Ryan O'Reilly quoted his former teammate ahead of Game 4 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

TAMPA, Fla. — Former Blues player Ryan O'Reilly gave his best Jordan Binnington impression ahead of the Toronto Maple Leafs playoff game.

O'Reilly helped the Maple Leafs defeat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 in overtime on Saturday. He scored on a rebound at the edge of the crease to tie the game 3-3 with a minute remaining in the third period.

The 32-year-old then won a key face-off late in overtime and got the puck to Morgan Reilly who scored the winning goal.

In a press conference Monday, O'Reilly spoke to the media about how he stays calm during big moments in the playoffs and the mentality the Leafs have going into Game 4.

O'Reilly channeled his former teammate Jordan Binnington in his answer.

"Do I look nervous?" He said. "No, I'm just kidding."

The quote was originally from goalie Jordan Binnington in February 2019. He was asked if all close games were nerve-wracking for him.

"Do I look nervous?" Binnington said.

Ryan O'Reilly was traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs ahead of the trade deadline. In 13 regular season games with the team, he has four goals and seven assists. He has two goals and three assists in the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Maple Leafs have a 2-1 series lead against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Game 4 is on Monday, April 24 and Game 5 will be on Wednesday, April 26 in Toronto.