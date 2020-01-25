ST. LOUIS — The NHL really did save the best for last in the "Save Streak" competition at the All-Star skills challenge.

It came down to hometown favorite Jordan Binnington to save 10 shots in a row to win the event.

No surprise, Binnington came up clutch.

Earlier in the challenge, Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vaslievskiy saved nine shots in a row.

Nobody was able to match the Lightning netminder until Binnington took his place between the pipes as the last goalie to compete. Binnington allowed an early goal but then restarted his streak in no time.

The highlight of Binnington's performance no doubt came against San Jose's Tomas Hertl. Hertl donned a Justin Bieber mask while the pop star's music was blaring over the Enterprise Center speakers. (Of course, Binnington and the real Justin Bieber have actually agreed to face off in a shootout challenge in real life.) Binnington was able to stop the faux Bieber and continue his streak.

RELATED: It's on! Binnington accepts Bieber's breakaway challenge for charity

When Binnington reached nine in a row, the crowd came to a roar as Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl moved in. Binnington turned him away, too, to win the event.

I guess there's just something about Jordan Binnington coming up clutch at Enterprise Center.

Watch: Jordan Binnington talks about his first All-Star experience

More All-Star coverage

RELATED: Blues rep the Super Bowl-bound Kansas City Chiefs on All-Star Friday night

RELATED: 'This is where they grew up watching the Blues | Tkachuk family ready for All-Star Weekend

RELATED: Al MacInnis: Master of the hardest shot contest

RELATED: Hamm, Hull among honorary captains for 2020 NHL All-Star Game in St. Louis

RELATED: NHL's Black Hockey History Tour visits St. Louis for All-Star weekend

RELATED: T.J. Oshie is back in St. Louis where it all began, as a first-time All-Star

RELATED: Laila Anderson interviews Alex Pietrangelo and Jordan Binnington at All-Star media day

RELATED: Events for NHL All-Star Skills Friday night announced

RELATED: Everything you need to know about the 2020 NHL All-Star Game in St. Louis

RELATED: Sports Plus Podcast: 2020 NHL All-Star Game edition

RELATED: St. Louis native Brady Tkachuk named to Atlantic Division All-Star roster

RELATED: For hometown kid Tkachuk, all-star weekend is a family experience