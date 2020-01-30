ST. LOUIS — Jordan Goodwin joined some exclusive company on Wednesday night.

The SLU junior guard is the 32nd player to join the Billikens' 1,000 point club.

Goodwin entered the Billikens' game against LaSalle needed 12 points to get to 1,000, and ended up hitting it right on the money. His clutch 3-pointer in overtime put SLU on top by four with less than a minute left, and put him right at the historic mark.

A graduate of Althoff High School in Belleville, Goodwin is just the tenth player in school history to reach the 1,000 point mark in their junior season.

SLU ended up beating LaSalle 77-76 in overtime to improve its record to 5-3 in league play.

The Billikens will play again on Saturday against St. Joseph's.

