Jordan Hicks leaves team in Arizona Fall League after making only two appearances

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Cardinals’ pitcher Jordan Hicks has left his team in the Arizona Fall League after making just two appearances.

Hicks’ agent informed the Glendale Desert Dogs on Saturday that he had decided to go home, a move which was confirmed by John Mozeliak, the Cardinals’ president of baseball operations.

“He felt he was where he needed to be and decided on a quiet off-season,” Mozeliak said in a text message.

Mozeliak added that there was no new injury concerns for Hicks, who underwent Tommy John surgery in 2019, sat out the shortened season in 2020 and attempted to return this season only to spend most of the year on the injured list after making 10 relief appearances.

The Cardinals are exploring the idea of having Hicks develop as a starting pitcher instead of a reliever, believing it might create less stress on his arm, and he was expected to work on making that change this fall.

Hicks did start in his only two games for Glendale, logging a total of 4 2/3 innings. In his last start on Wednesday night he pitched 2 2/3 allowing three earned runs, walking three batters and throwing four wild pitches. He threw 53 pitches, 29 for strikes.

Hicks had made three starts for Memphis at the end of the regular season, pitching just one inning in each game.

The Cardinals are expected to send a new pitcher to the Fall League to replace Hicks, but the identity of that player was not immediately available.