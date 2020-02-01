ST. LOUIS — A few days ago, St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington challenged Justin Bieber to a one-on-one game of hockey.

The challenge came after an Instagram post of the singer pulling off a behind-the-back shot for a goal in what looks like a pick-up game.

Binnington commented on the video and said, “10 breakaways me vs. you. You score one on me I'll dye my hair platinum blonde.”

Wednesday night, Bieber responded.

He made another post on his Instagram accepting the challenge but changed the rules a bit.

“How bout 10 thousand dollars to charity I score and you donate to a charity of my choice and we film it,” he said.

RELATED: Binnington Vs. Bieber? Challenge extended!