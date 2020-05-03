We still don't know exactly when Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington will face off against pop star Justin Bieber in a charity shootout challenge (probably sometime after the NHL season is over), but Bieber is wasting no time getting ready.

The international superstar artist has posted a few videos of himself working on drills, but now we have some actual footage of Bieber trying a shootout move.

Bieber posted this video of himself attempting, and scoring, on a between the legs shootout attempt on Wednesday.

In the caption for the video Bieber said, "Good luck @binniner."

Of course, Binnington had a response, putting the video on his own story and saying, "Keep talkin".

The two have agreed to a shootout challenge in which Bieber will get 10 chances to score on the Blues goalie, and if he gets just one in the net, Binnington will have to give $10,000 to charity. The reverse would happen if Binnington stops all 10 shots.

RELATED: Justin Bieber puts Blues goalie Jordan Binnington on alert for their impending shootout showdown

RELATED: Tickets for Justin Bieber's St. Louis concert go on sale on Valentine's Day

RELATED: It's on! Binnington accepts Bieber's breakaway challenge for charity

Bieber will be making a stop in St. Louis on July 13 for a concert at the Enterprise Center, so that could certainly be the time frame for the impending showdown.

So, what do you think? Will Bieber be able to score on the never-nervous St. Louis hero?

More Blues Coverage

RELATED: Blues targeting consistency down the stretch

RELATED: Blues to host fundraiser to help Nashville recovery after deadly tornadoes

RELATED: You can now eat and drink at a Blues-themed spot at St. Louis Lambert International Airport

RELATED: Craig Berube’s Rise to Coaching Greatness

RELATED: Blues beat Rangers 3-1 for 8th straight victory

RELATED: Managing minutes on, off ice prevented prolonged dips in Blues' season, helped them stay on top in West

RELATED: Blues focus on peaking at the right time heading into playoffs