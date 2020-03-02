Kansas City police say a man died while trying to ignite fireworks during a celebration of the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl win. Police say the man tried to light commercial-grade fireworks inside a mortar shell when one of them exploded.
It happened shortly after the Chiefs defeated San Francisco 31-20. No other details were released.
Police say officers also will be following up on 163 reports of celebratory gunfire from 5:30 p.m. Sunday to early Monday.
A parade to celebrate the Chiefs win is scheduled for Wednesday morning.
