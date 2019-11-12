SAN DIEGO — Ken Harrelson has won the National Baseball Hall of Fame's Ford C. Frick award for excellence in broadcasting.

The 78-year-old was an outfielder and first baseman from 1963-71 for the Kansas City Athletics, Boston, Cleveland and Washington.

He started broadcasting for the Red Sox in 1975 and called Chicago White Sox games for 34 of his 43 years in the booth. He retired after the 2018 season. Harrelson is a five-time Emmy Award winner.

He will be recognized at the Hall in Cooperstown, New York, during an awards presentation on July 25.

Long time Cardinals broadcaster Mike Shannon was also nominated for the Ford C. Frick award for 2020.

The 15-member Frick Award voting electorate, comprised of the 11 living recipients and four broadcast historians/columnists, includes Frick honorees Marty Brennaman, Bob Costas, Jaime Jarrín, Tony Kubek, Tim McCarver, Denny Matthews, Jon Miller, Eric Nadel, Vin Scully, Bob Uecker and Dave Van Horne, and historians/columnists David J. Halberstam (historian), Barry Horn (Dallas Morning News), Ted Patterson (historian) and Curt Smith (historian).

