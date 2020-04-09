How to celebrate the Kentucky Derby at home

We have everything you need to celebrate the Derby virtually!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the first time in decades, the Kentucky Derby will run outside of May and that is not the only change that is being made.

No general admission spectators will be allowed to attend the event, with only guests with reserved seats being allowed to attend the 146th Kentucky Derby on Saturday, Sept. 3 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Why the long face? We have everything you need to make sure your Kentucky Derby at-home party stays on track.

NBC has released the Kentucky Derby at Home Party Pack.

This pack features recipes for Kentucky Derby cocktails and food as well as printable decorations and crafts for kids to enjoy.

The pack also includes some fashion tips to make sure your Kentucky Derby outfit is on point.

So don’t make any spur of the moment decisions about your Kentucky Derby at-home party, click here to download the Kentucky Derby at home party pack.

The Kentucky Derby will air on Saturday, Sept. 5 at 1:30 P.M. CT on 5 On Your Side.