Belleville native, former SLU star Kevin Lisch announces retirement from basketball

He went from a star at Althoff and SLU, to an Olympian and eventually an MVP in Australia. Now, Kevin Lisch has called it a career

ST. LOUIS — One of the premier basketball players from the St. Louis area in the last 20 years has called it a career.

Belleville native Kevin Lisch announced his retirement on Monday.

An Althoff graduate, Lisch starred at SLU for the Billikens from 2005 to 2009. At SLU, Lisch averaged 13.7 points and 2.6 assists a game over four years and was a career .395 three-point shooter.

After his time with the Billikens, Lisch headed to Australia, where he became one of the country's biggest basketball stars.

Lisch played 11 years with three different National Basketball League (Australia and New Zealand's premier league) teams and spent time with other international teams as well.

Lisch was a two-time NBL MVP (2012, 2016) and averaged 17.1 points per game in his post-SLU career. He won an NBL championship in 2010 and was the finals MVP.

Lisch also had the opportunity to star on the biggest stage in sports: the Olympics.

He became an Australian citizen and was on the Aussie team that took fourth place in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Lisch's last team, the Sydney Kings, announced he would be staying on with the them in another role.