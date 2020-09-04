CREVE COEUR, Mo. — What have you resorted to for your sports fix during the COVID-19 pandemic? Classic games on TV? Video games? Maybe you've even ventured outside to make some highlights of your own?

The dynamic cousin duo of Graham Hille and Glennon Hogan have done just that. The pair of 3-year-olds have started a daily ritual that one could only expect, considering their family history.

Every day, right after nap time and right before snack time, these thrill-seeking cousins take their place at the starting line of their 250 meter track in front of one of their houses. And then it's off to the races. Graham and Glennon speed off down the track on their bikes in a series of 15-second races to see who can cross the finish line first.

And this is no small production. There's a microphone, there's an actual finish line, there's a crowd, there's lane markings and the boys even sport some special "Hogan" sponsored shirts for the races.

Graham is the intense one, and Glennon is usually more carefree, but when dad says go, all bets are off.

"It's sometimes a friendly competition and sometimes they get a little upset," Glennon's mom said.

But you can't blame the kids for getting passionate about racing. It's in their blood.

Their great grandfather is Carl Hogan, who had a racing team with stars like Bobby Rahal and Emerson Fittipaldi driving for him.

Now, these races might not deliver the payouts that great granddad is used to, but the competitors still have winnings, and know just where that money is going.

"In my elephant bank," Graham said.

Who knows? Twenty years from now we might see them racing Indy cars.

