IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz is holding a press conference Thursday.

Hawyeyes Kaevon Merriweather, Ivory Kelly-Martin and Keith Duncan joined Ferentz at the presser.

Merriweather said any step or movement they decide to make as a team, such as kneeling for the national anthem, is expected to be accepted by the fan base.

Strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle was placed on administrative leave after many former black football players at the school described what they called "racial disparities" in the program.

Ferentz declined to officially comment on Doyle "out of respect for the process," but said he believed putting him in the locker room wasn't a workable environment for anyone involved.

Ferentz also said that anyone who leaves the university with bad experience in the football program is not only a failure on the program's part, but a