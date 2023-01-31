Kirkwood blazes trail with 17-0 start to season

The Kirkwood Pioneers are starting the month of February with an amazing record.

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Kirkwood enters February with a 17-0 record and two tournament championships. The Pioneers were dominant in a 57-39 win over DeSmet to clinch Circle 7 Ranch Tournament at Parkway West. KHS also won the championship of the Don Maurer Holiday Tournament at MICDS in late December.

The Pioneers feature an experienced senior lineup led by dynamic wing players 6'2" Christian Hughes and 6'3" Javaris Moye. Hughes, an Arkansas-Little Rock recruit, averages a team-high 14.9 points a game along with 3.8 rebounds. Moye is a tremendous two-way performer who is averaging 13.4 points and four rebounds a game. Both players are shooting 51% from the field.

Show stoppers

The Show-Me Championship Classic at Vashon featured the host Wolverines defeating Staley 58-57 in an overtime thriller.

Staley, a Kansas City area power, forced overtime on a jumper by 6'7" sophomore Xavier Wilson. Sophomore guard Dierre Hill of Vashon hit a 3-pointer with one second left in overtime to give the Wolverines the victory.

Senior forward Kennard Davis Jr. scored a game high 23 points to lead the Wolverines while senior guard Kyan Evans led Staley with 21 points, which included five 3-pointers.

The six-game showcase was entertaining from start to finish.

Charleston defeated St. Mary's 96-78 behind the stellar play of seniors Rico Coleman, Trey Stanback, junior Ko'Terrion Owens, and sophomore PJ Farmer. The Bluejays won the Class 3 state championship last season.

St. Mary's was led by sophomore guard Zyree Collins, who scored 35 points, Zyree is the younger brother of Saint Louis U. standout guard Yuri Collins.

Cape Girardeau Central was matched against Chicago area powerhouse Simeon, who is currently nationally ranked. The Tigers, who are currently ranked No. 1 in Class 5, put on a strong battle against a very tall and talented Simeon team before falling 70-57. Cape Central is a talented and athletic team that is led by 6'8" senior forward Cameron Williams.

In the other games, Chicago Whitney Young defeated Chaminade, Hazelwood Central defeated West Memphis (AR) and Miller Career Academy defeated Webster Groves in another overtime thriller.

*Rameybasketball in Mid-Mo

Local basketball event coordinator Terrell Ramey will hosting the Mid-Missouri Invitational at Harrisburg Mo., High School. The event begins on Friday Feb. 3, 20234 with three games and continues Saturday with six games. Friday's games feature six local teams with Higbee taking on Van-Far in a girls' game at 5 p.m., Harrisburg vs. Marshall (girls) at 6:30 p.m. and Higbee vs. Van-Far (boys) at 8 p.m. Saturday's games will feature a team from the St. Louis metro area against a team from Mid-Missouri.

Saturday's schedule:

McCluer North vs. Macon, 11:30 a.m. - McCluer North has a solid 10-7 record. The Stars are led by senior guards Trey Harris and Rashod Burns. Macon is having an excellent season behind senior guards Boston Douglas and Hayden Lovinger.

SLUH vs. Mexico, 1 p.m. - SLUH is coming off impressive MCC victories of CBC and Chaminade. The Jr. Bills are led by senior point guard Aaron Walker Jr. Mexico has a team full of quick guards, led by senior Jordan Shelton and junior DJ Long.

Whitfield vs. Columbia Hickman, 2:30 p.m. - The Whitfield Warriors feature a strong senior backcourt in Jorden Williams and Nolan Simon. Hickman features junior point guard Isaiah Bonaparte and 6'6" sophomore forward Brock Camp.

Principia vs. Harrisburg, 4 p.m. - Principia is having a strong revival season, led by 6'9" senior forward Stephen Okoro and freshman guard Jaylen Edwards. Host Harrisburg is led by senior point guard Brayden Ott.

Cardinal Ritter vs. KC Center, 5:30 p.m. - Cardinal Ritter is a well-balanced team that is led by 6'2" junior guard Clayton Jackson. Center is led by 6'4" senior forward Keyon Spiller.

East St. Louis vs. Father Tolton, 7 p.m. - East St. Louis brings a strong team that is led by 6'6" senior Kansas State recruit Macalaeb Rich. Tolton features a strong back court in seniors James Lee, Izaak Porter and sophomore Exavier Wilson.

Webster Groves vs. Hallsville, 8:30 p.m. - Webster Groves features 6'4" junior forward Iziah Purvey while Hallsville is led by 6'5" senior forward Kolton Garner.