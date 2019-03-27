One of the most talented football players to ever come out of St. Louis has decided to hang up his cleats.

Jeremy Maclin announced his decision to retire from the NFL on Twitter earlier in the week.

A former Kirkwood Pioneer, Maclin was a star in college at the University of Missouri.

In two years as a Tiger, Maclin caught 22 touchdowns and averaged 12.7 yards per catch for his college career.

He also helped lead the Tigers to a 22-6 record in his two years in Columbia, culminating with Cotton Bowl and Alamo Bowl victories.

Maclin was drafted number 19 overall by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2009 NFL draft. As an Eagle, Maclin totaled 36 touchdowns and 4771 reciving yards.

From there he headed back to his home state of Missouri to play for the Kansas City Chiefs where he stayed for two seasons.

Maclin made what looks to be his last NFL catch as a Baltimore Raven in 2017. He caught three touchdowns for Baltimore during his one season there.

Maclin retires with 6835 career receiving yards and 49 touchdowns in the NFL.