Kirkwood, SLUH sweep high school Racquetball National Championships

ST. LOUIS — Two St. Louis area high schools swept national titles at the 2023 USA Racquetball High School National Championships.

The championships took place from March 2-5 in Portland, Oregon, where hundreds of high school athletes represented 26 schools nationwide.

Kirkwood High School took first place in the Girls Team Championship and Overall Team Championship (boys and girls combined). In addition, Kirkwood placed second in the Boys Team Championship.

Kirkwood ended the championship with nearly 5100 points, 2300 points ahead of the second-place team, according to a press release.

This was Kirkwood's first girls team title in school history and the high school's fifth Overall Team title. This year's Overall Team title solidified back-to-back National Championships.

Kirkwood's Gabbie Roseman is the first player from Missouri to reach the finals of all three No. 1 divisions including Singles, Doubles and Mixed Doubles.

She placed first in Girls Doubles, with Avery Oppermann, and second in both Girls Singles and Mixed Doubles, with Zach West. Sam Neunreiter and West took third overall in Doubles.

St. Louis University High School took first place in the Boys Team Championship. This is their 12th straight National Championship and 16th overall, the most in the 35-year history of the championships, according to a press release.

SLUH's Luke Dannger and Nicholas Heinlein took first place in the Boys Doubles Championship.

Many other St. Louis area high schools participated in the National Championships in Portland as well.

Lindbergh took second overall in the Overall Team Championship and third in both the Boys and Girls Team Championships. Cor Jesu took second in the Girls Team Championship.

Parkway West's Adam Lancia and Tyler Yazdi placed second in the Boys Doubles Championship final. Parkway West finished fifth in the Boys Teams Championship.

Overall, Missouri had 19 high school athletes named USA Racquetball High School All-Americans.