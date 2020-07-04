KIRKWOOD, Mo. — With school closed through the rest of the year due to the coronavirus pandemic, a Kirkwood High School coach is using the internet to stay involved with her student athletes.

Track coach Roberta McWoods is holding virtual training with her track team twice a week over a Zoom video conference.

About 50 athletes are taking part in the virtual workouts, from freshmen to seniors. McWoods said the experience is bittersweet.

"It seems really hard, and the first time I did the Zoom, it was really emotional," she said.

McWoods said she only got two weeks of in-person training with the freshmen before the season was called off.

"You're looking at all those faces, looking at some of your freshman who have never experienced it before and you're excited," she said.

"Like all track coaches, you're excited to provide for them an opportunity that we know is a great opportunity that you get in track and field. So you're looking at the freshman you're also like, 'wow they're not gonna get to experience that.'"

