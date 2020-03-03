ST. LOUIS — We all know Kolten Wong can pick it at second base. He has a 2019 Rawlings Gold Glove Award to show for it.

His highlight reel from last year is pretty darn impressive, and he's getting an early start on this year's reel down at spring training in Jupiter.

In Tuesday's game against Houston, with a runner on first, Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (who was showered with a good amount of boos as he stepped to the plate), bounced a ground ball back up the middle and past Cardinals pitcher Dakota Hudson.

That's where Wong and shortstop Paul DeJong went to work.

Watch: Kolten Wong makes crazy play back up the middle at spring training

Wong corralled the ball with a dive, glove flipped to DeJong at second who then fired on over to Goldschmidt to complete the double play.

It's only the beginning of March, but Kolten Wong's 2020 Gold Glove push is already doing some pre-season campaigning.

Watch: One Gold Glove isn't enough for Kolten Wong

