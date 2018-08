ST. LOUIS – Ahead of Tuesday night’s game against the Pirates, the Cardinals announced they have placed second baseman Kolten Wong on the 10-day disabled list with a left hamstring strain.

The Cardinals recalled infielder Patrick Wisdom from Memphis (AAA.) Wisdom, 27, is batting .288 (107-371) with 15 home runs and 61 RBI in 107 games for Memphis, which recently repeated as Pacific Coast League American Southern Division champions.

© 2018 KSDK