Through five games in the 2019 season, the Cardinals are setting an incredible pace in a major offensive statistic.

It's just not the one they'd hoped to be racking up big numbers in.

The Cardinals have struck out 64 times in five games against the Brewers and Pirates.

That's good for the second most in baseball. The Seattle Mariners have struck out 66 times so far this season, but have also played two more games than St. Louis.

No other National League team has more than 47 strikeouts.

In their last game against the Pirates, the Cardinals struck out 17 times in 40 at-bats.

Individually, the team has four players in the top 10 in baseball in strikeouts so far this season. Paul Goldschmidt has nine, and Paul DeJong, Matt Carpenter and Marcell Ozuna have eight.

The club's 64 strikeouts in 5 games averages out to 12.8 K's per game so far.

The 2013 Astros set the Major League record with 1,535 strikeouts. They also lost 111 games. They averaged around 9.5 strikeouts a game for the season.

Obviously, thinking in baseball has evolved in recent years, with less concern surrounding strikeouts, if more power is the output.

The Cardinals have at least sort of backed that up so far in 2019.

The team is tied for fourth in the National League in home runs entering April 3, and is sixth in the NL in slugging percentage.

However, if this is a trend that continues, the Cardinals could be 'caught looking' at their 2019 season.

As of April 2, the team has eight players with a strikeout rate higher than the league average.

If they continue to surrender at-bats with runners in scoring position without putting the ball in play, there could be a lot of frustrating games ahead for both the team, and its fans.