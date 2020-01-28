You can add Kurt Warner to the list of people campaigning for Isaac Bruce and Torry Holt to get the call to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Both of Warner's former receivers are finalists for induction in 2020. They'll find out if they'll join their quarterback in Canton on Saturday night, before the Super Bowl.

If it were up to Warner, both would be there with him. But he knows how the Hall of Fame works, and is hoping for at least one to get the call this year.

"My hope is that one of them gets in this year. I understand it's a process. It's hard for two guys from the same team, same position to get in," Warner said via satellite interview on Tuesday. "But it's time that one of these guys gets into the Hall of Fame."

Bruce and Holt are two of 15 players trying to secure one of five spots in this year's induction class, which the NFL is calling its "centennial celebration."

Watch: Kurt Warner talks about Bruce and Holt's hall of fame chances

Bruce and Holt are looking to become the fourth and fifth players on the Super Bowl champion "greatest show on turf" Rams to enter the Hall of Fame. Warner, Orlando Pace and Marshall Faulk already are enshrined in Canton.

Warner thinks both Holt and Bruce will eventually end up in the hall, but more than anything wants at least one of them to make it this year.

"Both unbelievable players. Both Hall of Fame players that I believe will one day be in Canton, but it's time to get one of them in this year and we all go celebrate in Canton," Warner said. "They're both deserving. I'm glad they're both finalists. But it's time to make one of them a hall of famer."

Watch: Isaac Bruce talks about reuniting with Rams teammates

Bruce and Holt will be waiting for that knock on the door in Miami on Saturday night, before the Super Bowl on Sunday.

And speaking of the Super Bowl, Warner has some thoughts on the 49ers/Chiefs match up as well. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense might be the biggest must-see show in football right now, but Warner would still take his greatest show on turf Rams over the high-flying AFC champion Chiefs.

"There's definitely parts of it that remind me of the greatest show on turf. The way that they're so explosive, the way that they attack downfield and the number of weapons they have on the football field is all relatively similar to what we had in St. Louis when we were going good there," Warner said of the Chiefs' offense. "I'm not sure they're quite as dynamic as we were, but they are fun to watch and led by a great quarterback, and I hope they put on a show on Sunday night."

Watch: Torry Holt talks about catching up with his greatest show on turf teammates

RELATED: St. Louis could make a big splash at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2020

RELATED: Bruce, Holt, Atwater among 15 finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame

RELATED: Cusumano: 'A Reunion of the Greatest Show on Turf in LA? Give me a break'

RELATED: Isaac Bruce, Torry Holt semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame yet again