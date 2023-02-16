Kyrou, Schenn lift Blues past Devils 4-2

Mercer answered for the Devils 58 seconds later, roofing a rebound off Jesper Boqvist's shot to tie it 1.

ST. LOUIS — Jordan Kyrou and Brayden Schenn each had a goal and an assist and the St. Louis Blues extended their winning streak to three games with a 4-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night.

Pavel Buchnevich and Alexey Toropchenko also scored for the Blues, who swept the two-game season series and won for the ninth time in their last 10 homes games against the Devils. Robert Thomas had a pair of assists. Jordan Binnington made 33 saves.

Dawson Mercer and Erik Haula scored for the Devils, who had their five-game point streak snapped (4-0-1). Mackenzie Blackwood made 32 saves.

The Blues took control with a pair of goals early in the second period.

Toropchenko broke a 1-all tie four minutes in with his fourth goal of the season. Kyrou made it 3-1 Blues less than two minutes later.

Kyrou has a three-game multipoint streak and has 10 points (five goals, five assists) in his last nine games.

Haula got the Devils back in it midway through the second after Fabian Zetterlund's pass found him all alone in front of the Blues' net.

Schenn’s power-play goal with 8:18 left in the third extended St. Louis' advantage to two goals at 4-2.

Buchnevich gave the Blues the early lead with a late first-period goal, burying a feed from Ivan Barbashev with 3:28 left.