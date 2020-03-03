ST. LOUIS — After winning the Wickenheiser Cup in the 2018-2019 season, the Lafayette Lancers Hockey Club had high hopes for this year. Things became much more difficult when the team lost two of its top three point leaders, but the Lancers fought through adversity.

Ahead of the 2019-2020 season, Lafayette switched to the Municipal Division, which amped up the level of competition the Lancers faced. That also didn’t phase them.

Lafayette head coach Jim Carrico said the depth of the team was apparent down the stretch. The two injuries gave other players the opportunity to step up into leadership positions.

The heart of the team and hunger to win carried Lafayette through to the Challenge Cup semi-finals, for only the second time in program history, where the Lancers faced the Vianney Griffins.

One player who made a big impact was Lafayette forward Sam Rubenstein.

It wasn’t his first time around the block in playoff hockey.

Rubenstein’s high school hockey career began at Whitfield where the Warriors went on to win the Founder’s Cup. He was only getting started.

After transferring to Lafayette his sophomore year, the Lancers won the Wickenheiser Cup.

Rubenstein finished the season with 13 goals and 24 points, leading the team throughout the playoff run.

Lafayette’s season ended with a loss to Vianney in the semi-final round, but the run to get there showcased the team’s relentless identity, and ability for the future.

