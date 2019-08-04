CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – There’s a new first-of-its-kind youth basketball training academy in Chesterfield thanks to 13-year NBA veteran Larry Hughes.

The newly renovated facility with advanced technology used by multiple NBA teams is located at 140 Long Road in Chesterfield.

There will be a ribbon cutting on April 13 at 11 a.m. The facility will have several grand opening celebrations on April 13 and 14 with guest speakers, tours and mini group programs.

The academy uses advanced technology from RSPCT Basketball to track every shot of each athlete and Kinexon Sports Technology to track each athlete’s movement on the court. Both are used at eight NBA team training facilities.

