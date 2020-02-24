LOS ANGELES — St. Louis native Jayson Tatum continues to show out on the court.

The Celtics forward had 41 points in the game against the Lakers on Sunday. Thirty-six of those points were in the second and third quarter.

Although the Celtics ended up losings, 112-114, LeBron James had some high praise for Tatum.

According to Celtics’ reporter Marc D’Amico, after the game James said, “the kid [Tatum] is special.” “Obviously that’s a reason he’s a first-time All-Star, and he’s been special all year.”

James posted a photo on his Instagram with the caption, ‘that boy to the left of me is an ABSOLUTE PROBLEM! Keep going #YoungKing #OnelegSleeveGang lol’

Tatum posted the same photo shortly thereafter, along with the caption, “Moments you live for! Just a kid from St. Louis.”

There’s a ton of love from St. Louis on the post, including fellow Chaminade grad Bradley Beal, “No let up!” He wrote.

“I know you didn’t get the win, but great game champ!” Nelly wrote.

Kentucky commit Cam’Ron Fletcher wrote, “STL!” Followed by North Carolina commit Caleb Love, “big time.”

Tatum has averaged 27.6 points per game since Jan. 11, a stretch that includes two 41-point efforts, five games of at least 30 points, and 10 games of at least 25 points. That average ranks eighth in the NBA over the last six weeks, according to NBA.com.

