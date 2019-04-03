ST. LOUIS — Maryville University didn’t have a wrestling program until 2011. Now they have one of the best in the country.

Mark Lombardi, the Maryville University President, hired a legend in the business, Mike Denney.

Denney is doing at Maryville what he once did for the University of Nebraska Omaha, build a national powerhouse.

The 2017-18 squad won on the mat and in the classroom. They finished the season ranked 25th in the country by the National Collegiate Wrestling Association with Will Roark qualifying for the DII National Championships. On top of that success, they posted the top team GPA for any DII squad.

