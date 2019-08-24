ST. LOUIS — It's official. The St. Louis 'hometown hero' will no longer be with the St. Louis Blues next season.

The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed free agent forward Pat Maroon to a one-year contract worth $900,000, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced on Saturday.

"We're very pleased to add Pat to our organization today," BriseBois said. "He brings size and physicality to our group as well as significant playoff experience. We expect Pat's to be a great addition to the roster."

The Lightning already welcomed Maroon on their Twitter account as well.

Maroon will be reunited with his former junior coach Jon Cooper. The two worked together with the St. Louis Bandits of the NAHL during the 2006-07 season and won the Robertson Cup.

