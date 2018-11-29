It's been nearly two weeks since the exhilarating Monday Night Football matchup November 19th between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams, billed as the mostly highly anticipated game since, well, forever, was played at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

The high-scoring, big-play, back-and-forth contest, won by the Rams 54-51, still has fans, networks, media, other team owners, coaches and players buzzing.

The game was just THAT good, exceeding all of the hype surrounding it by a wide margin and offered a prelude to Super Bowl LIII should both survive their respective conference playoff opponents to make it to the National Football League's grandest stage.

Most would love to see if the sequel could surpass the first encounter, except those who reside here in St. Louis.

The divorce that led to the Rams return to their West Coast roots was ugly, nasty and contentious. It was the type of end to a relationship that can happen when the jilted city, supportive in every way imaginable, is made out to be the villain instead of owner Stan Kroenke who constantly derided and put down STL in his campaign, his contrived plans to bolt for greener pastures despite over a decade of losing.

It was just a matter of time. The cartel of owners that is the NFL wasn't going to leave the huge Los Angeles market barren and without a team forever. So, as disingenuous as usurping the league's own relocation rules to St. Louis fans was in order for owners to cash in on the franchise's newly realized net worth once the plotted move was carried out, the Rams couldn't continue being one of professional football's laughing stocks.

Changes had to be made. They were and now, to the chagrin of many, the Rams are really good!

Exit Jeff Fisher, tied with Dan Reeves for the most career losses by an NFL head coach with 165, who was fired along with his staff.

Enter Sean McVay who was hired to replace him, becoming the league's youngest head coach in modern history at age 30 (2017). The former offensive coordinator of the Washington Redskins (2014-16) quickly turned around the team's fortunes by bringing in some seasoned assistants and a bevy of talented players that would execute his very innovative, creative approach to the game.

The play of quarterback Jared Goff and running back Todd Gurley headline an offense that has put up staggering numbers while the defense features 4-time All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald and a formidable D-Line that includes Ndamukong Suh along with Michael Brockers.

Their 10-1 record with 5 games to play this season far exceeds the number of 7-9 or worse years compiled by Fisher.

To solidify their stay in LA and bolster the franchise's earning potential as they add to a growing base of excited fans, winning had to become the Rams' utmost priority. They've done so by fielding a better product as long as the goal is to consistently draft, trade for, sign as a free agent, coach up and develop very good players, the Rams will continue to be one of the NFL's most scintillating teams.

Maybe St. Louis wouldn't be lamenting the loss of the brand associated with the "Greatest Show on Turf" and having won a Super Bowl had the city been granted an expansion team versus a temporarily supplanted one.

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan, with local ties to the bi-state area as an Illinois alum, would have proven to be the best candidate at giving St. Louis life-long membership in the NFL, an abbreviation more associated with Not-For-Long.

I never liked the idea of a team being taken from another city in the first place. The possibility of the fans becoming attached only to have their allegiance dashed once the team was extracted would always be a distinct reality. It happened, so get over it!

You've heard the saying, "It's better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all." That doesn't apply to football, only real life.

With Sean McVay in charge in LA, the Rams are really good, I mean REALLY good, REALLY entertaining, and they're only going to get better. Sorry, St. Louis.

At least one can have a rooting interest - that is, if one can get past the greed that engulfs the league. Ready for the sequel? More Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce or Kareem Hunt taking on Goff, Gurley, Donald or Brandin Cooks? You bet!

© 2018 KSDK