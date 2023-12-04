Lindenwood Cheerleading, Dance bring home national titles

The groups competed from April 6-8 in Daytona Beach, Florida.

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Lindenwood University brought home national titles after competing in the 2023 NCA & NDA Collegiate National Championship in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The Lions won first place titles in both Division II Advanced Large Coed and Division II Intermediate Small Coed, and earned fourth place in Division II Advanced Coed.

Lindenwood won the advanced large coed and advanced small coed championships in 2022. This year's titles are the 12th and 13th in the program's history for cheerleading.

Lindenwood sat in fist place after the preliminary round in the Advanced Large Coed group and beat out Columbus State University in the final with a performance score of 94.963.

The team also dominated in the intermediate small coed division taking first in both the preliminary round and finals. They earned the highest raw score (87.4) and performance score (97.1111) in the final. They faced 18 other universities in the division.

Lindenwood's all girls team placed third in the Intermediate Division II and placed fifth in the Group Stunts category.

The Lionettes dance team also placed first in both the Jazz Division II and Hip Hop Division II in Daytona Beach.

Lindenwood took the Jazz Divison II's national title with a 66.08 raw score, only .02 above second place, and finished with a performance score of 94.4.

The Lionettes also captured the national title in the Hip Hop Division II group with a performance score of 93.8286, and Valdosta State University took second with a score of 93.3143.

In 2022, the Lionettes placed first in the Jazz Division and second in the Hip Hop Division.