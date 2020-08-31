Lindenwood University football team tackles what's next after protesting

"I don’t walk in their shoes. I told our players I have not felt what you’ve felt if you’ve been profiled, if you’ve been pulled over for no reason."

ST CHARLES, Mo. — From Washington to Kenosha, you can tell there’s a message waiting to be heard by all ears.

"I think a lot of people think this is a big police officers versus Black people, police officers versus everybody, and I think it’s a love versus hate thing," Lindenwood senior linebacker, Drew Seers said.

Seer believes the message shouldn’t be about choosing sides because he sees the good and bad of policing in America.

His teammate, Kai Ross, has an interesting perspective. As the son of a police officer, Ross knows the love in law enforcement, but he doesn’t deny there’s a problem.

"It’s hard, especially because the first thing that comes to your mind is you want to tell them how great your father is but not everybody’s father is that great of a man," Ross said reflecting on the memories of his father and the pain the Black community feels.

He realizes not every officer has the heart of his father, and that some of his teammates never had this type of interaction with law enforcement.

"The main problem a lot of people have is, they only meet police officers in a situation where there could be wrongdoings or they could be suspected of wrongdoing," Ross said on some people's encounters with police officers.

Trying to help break down the difficult play called life is Lindenwood University head coach, Jed Stugart. He said amid the troubling time in our country, he could see the pain and hurt in his players' and coaches' eyes.

"I don’t walk in their shoes. I told our players I have not felt what you’ve felt if you’ve been profiled, if you’ve been pulled over for no reason. I’ve not had that happen to me," Stugart said.

To help connect the pieces to the puzzle, the Lions football team with the help of assistant coach Bryan Baldwin, partnered with St. Charles Mayor Dan Borgmeyer and St. Charles Police Chief Randy McKinley for an honest conversation.

"You can go to diversity training; I’m doing that right now," Mayor Borgmeyer said. "You can go to inclusion training, but until you talk one-on-one with somebody that’s in that particular situation, which we are and they are, I don’t think you can make progress."

The team was open to any and all ideas, while Chief McKinley welcomed the inkling of adapting their playbook.

"Absolutely, and probably for the most part some of it is overdue," Chief McKinley said. "We need to be more open and communicative with the public and specifically the minority population."

He also relayed one more message.

"I tell my officers this, the first time you ever have an interaction with a police officer may be the first time you ever met a cop, so let’s make sure we do it right," Chief McKinley said.

While there have only been two meetings, Seers explained those conversations are going to be the key in finding solutions.

"It’s been a huge learning experience for me, I’ve been educated as far as that silence is not okay," Seers said.

Meanwhile, Coach Stugart said his team has vowed to not let up.

"We don’t want this to die out," he said.

They know to change the world, they have to get on the same side of the ball.

But we all know real change doesn't happen in a day, it takes time.

Time well worth spending, for everyone.