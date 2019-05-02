Lindsey Vonn has crashed in the super-G at the world championships, straddling a gate mid-air and ending up in the safety nets.
Vonn, however, got up and skied down the hill after being tended to by medical personnel.
Last week, the all-time leader in women's World Cup wins announced that she will retire after racing the super-G and downhill at the worlds.
Vonn has been slowed by persistent pain in both of her knees.
