Lindsey Vonn has crashed in the super-G at the world championships, straddling a gate mid-air and ending up in the safety nets.

Vonn, however, got up and skied down the hill after being tended to by medical personnel.

Last week, the all-time leader in women's World Cup wins announced that she will retire after racing the super-G and downhill at the worlds.

Vonn has been slowed by persistent pain in both of her knees.

Lindsey Vonn of USA crashes out during the FIS World Ski Championships Women's Super G on February 5, 2019 in Are Sweden.

Alexis Boichard/Agence Zoom/Getty Images

Lindsey Vonn of USA inspects the course during the FIS World Ski Championships Women's Super G on February 5, 2019 in Are Sweden.

