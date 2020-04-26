Local college players sign with NFL teams as undrafted free agents

St. Louis area players are finding their fits in the NFL after the draft

Just because a player doesn't get drafted, doesn't mean their football dream is over.

A number of St. Louis area college football players have already signed with teams following the conclusion of the NFL Draft on Saturday.

A trio of Mizzou seniors with St. Louis area roots have already inked contracts.

Kicker Tucker McCann (O'Fallon) has signed with the Tennessee Titans. Safety Ronnell Perkins (University City) signed with the San Francisco 49ers. Offensive guard Tre'Vour Wallace-Sims (East St. Louis) signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Former Miami wide receiver Jeff Thomas (East St. Louis) signed with the Detroit Lions.

Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (Edwardsville) was taken in the second round of the draft by the Buffalo Bills.