Red Bud softball supports senior battling leukemia with best season in a decade

RED BUD, Ill. — Red Bud High School softball may have only had two seniors coming into the 2023 season, but they had big plans nonetheless.

“We had one goal we set this season to win conference," Junior Lyla Hess said.

They accomplished that mission, rolling to the best season in a decade with a 25-8 regular season record that included a 12-game winning streak.

But, they've had to do it all without one of those seniors on the field. Pitcher Ashlynn Crafton was diagnosed with T-Cell Leukemia in the fall.

“It’s terrifying," Ashlynn's mom Brandy said of hearing her daughter had Leukemia. "She [Ashlynn] was dressed for homecoming that day. They kept saying it was bronchitis and I said, ‘Let’s go get a breathing treatment and we’ll put you back in your dress and you’ll be good to go.’ And it didn’t go that way for us.”

“It was bad. I was really sick for a long time and I was in the hospital for I think 30-some odd days. But right now my numbers are up and I’m feeling a lot better. I’m going through radiation right now last week and this week," Ashlynn said.

But even while undergoing treatment, Ashlynn would show up to be around the team as much as she could. And her teammates fed off her presence.

"I definitely think she has helped us come together a bit more as a team," senior outfielder Allie Zipfel said.

“Ashlynn has been such a big part of this team for the last four years. This year not being able to have her with us every game has been tough, because even when she wasn’t playing, she’s a positive force. I think you can see that in what she’s going through. She doesn’t let it get her down. She’s the same way when she’s on the field. Whether she was having a good game or bad game, you didn’t know the difference," head coach Brian Boeving said.

“She wasn’t feeling the best but she still came out and tried to support us. And that makes me and everyone else on our team want to fight," Hess said.

Ashlynn did get her moment on senior night, which happened to be the same night that Red Bud clinched the conference championship.

And now the Musketeers are focused on keeping this special season going.

“The potential of this team is pretty untapped. We could go anywhere from winning a regional to going to state. We have a lot of talent and potential. If we believe in ourselves we can beat pretty much anybody that we see," Boeving said.

“I think if they wanted to, they could take it all the way to state," Ashlynn said.

And Ashlynn will be keeping up her fight, as the team and community stays right there at her side.

“I can’t believe how strong she is. She’s totally amazed me. She’s made it easier for me because she’s been so strong," Brandy said.

“Just a strong, positive attitude helps you get through a lot. Family, friends and support are the only way to get through tough times," Ashlynn said.