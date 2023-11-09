Sports Plus | Frank Cusumano switches roles, works as Paul Stankowski's caddy

ST. LOUIS — In an unexpected turn during this week's Sports Plus, Frank Cusumano walks us through what caused him to switch roles from being the 5 On Your Side Sports Director to working as golfer Paul Stankowski's caddy.
Stankowski, 53, was the first golfer in history to win a nationwide event one week and the PGA Tour the next.
Take a look above at the latest Sports Plus segment.
