Fun, fans and victories for the Gateway Grizzlies this season

Something special is happening this year at GCS Credit Union Ballpark. They have packed the house and they are pounding the opposition as a first-place team.

SAUGET, Ill. — Welcome to the Gateway Grizzlies.

"It's awesome I mean fans are always cheering for us," one player said.

"We like to win on the field obviously, but if we get our top five guys signed throughout the season we'll take that any day," General Manager Kurt Ringkamp said.

The Grizzlies have eight All-Stars.

Leading the way is Pete Zimmerman, a Chaminade College Preparatory School grad who played in the Houston Astros organization.

Zimmerman leads the league in RIBIs because of some of his 16 home runs.

"Doesn't feel like you hit anything, it just feels like you swung hard and the ball kind of cuts through butter just very smooth and flies off the bat then," Zimmerman said. "You see the ball sailing in the air and fun to watch those ones."

"Man, it's crazy. You can talk to guys in the dugout and like 'Is he hitting a home run this at-bat or next at-bat?'" DJ Stewart said.

Then there is DJ Stewart, a Westminster grad and once a Phillies farmhand. He is also a dynamic offensive player hitting .325 and he feels like he's back in high school with the support he receives.

"Every game I have anywhere from 5 to 15 people cheering me on so it's a lot of fun being back in this type of atmosphere," Stewart said. "If I make an error it's like 'dang I know my mom is going to say something about it.' It's cool to see them but it's still in the back of my mind like if I mess up I know my mom will say something when I get back home."

The Frontier League is plenty competitive.

These players were either college stars or drafted out of high school, and they still have that desire.

"Love to be a big leaguer one day," Zimmerman said.

"The goal is always to make it to the big leagues of course," Stewart said.

But in the process, they get to the Frontier League which has a lot of fun. There are races, hamburgers, a hamburger on a donut and, of course, the fans.

And in the process, the players get to have fun.

"Some of the players will give balls to people they like if that makes sense,"

"If they look that good I might put my name on there, maybe my number on there. I've done it before," Stewart said.

The Gateway Grizzlies, have big crowds, victories and lots of fun.