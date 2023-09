St. Louis Blues release 2023-24 TV schedule

The team will have three preseason games and 69 regular-season games on Bally Sports Midwest.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues announced Wednesday their regional TV schedule for the 2023-2024 season.

Bally Sports Midwest will air 69 regular-season games. The remaining 13 regular-season games will air as part of the NHL's national package. Eight Blues games will be broadcast on a combination of ESPN, ESPN+, ABC and Hulu. TNT will broadcast five Blues games throughout the 2023-24 season.

Fans can watch the Blues on streaming providers or by subscribing to Bally Sports+.

The season will start Oct. 12, when the Blues visit Dallas, which will air on Bally Sports Midwest. The home opener at Enterprise Center on Oct. 14 vs. Seattle will also air on Bally Sports.

Preseason games will stream only on Bally Sports+ and Ballysports.com

Sunday 23-Sep vs. Arizona 2:00 p.m.

Tuesday 26-Sep vs. Columbus 7:00 p.m.

Saturday 7-Oct vs. Chicago 7:00 p.m.

Regular-Season

Thursday 12-Oct at Dallas 7:00 p.m. Bally Sports Midwest

Saturday 14-Oct vs. Seattle 7:00 p.m. Bally Sports Midwest

Thursday 19-Oct vs. Arizona 7:00 p.m. Bally Sports Midwest

Saturday 21-Oct vs. Pittsburgh 7:00 p.m. Bally Sports Midwest

Tuesday 24-Oct at Winnipeg 7:30 p.m. Bally Sports Midwest

Thursday 26-Oct at Calgary 8:00 p.m. Bally Sports Midwest

Friday 27-Oct at Vancouver 9:00 p.m. Bally Sports Midwest

Wednesday 1-Nov at Colorado 8:30 p.m. TNT

Friday 3-Nov vs. New Jersey 7:00 p.m. Bally Sports Midwest

Saturday 4-Nov vs. Montreal 6:00 p.m. Bally Sports Midwest

Tuesday 7-Nov vs. Winnipeg 7:00 p.m. Bally Sports Midwest

Tuesday 9-Nov vs. Arizona 7:00 p.m. Bally Sports Midwest

Saturday 11-Nov at Colorado 8:00 p.m. Bally Sports Midwest

Tuesday 14-Nov vs. Tampa Bay 7:00 p.m. Bally Sports Midwest

Thursday 16-Nov at San Jose 9:30 p.m. Bally Sports Midwest

Saturday 18-Nov at Los Angeles 9:30 p.m. Bally Sports Midwest

Sunday 19-Nov at Anaheim 7:00 p.m. Bally Sports Midwest

Wednesday 22-Nov at Arizona 8:00 p.m. Bally Sports Midwest

Friday 24-Nov vs. Nashville 2:00 p.m. Bally Sports Midwest

Sunday 26-Nov at Chicago 1:00 p.m. Bally Sports Midwest

Tuesday 28-Nov at Minnesota 7:00 p.m. Bally Sports Midwest

Thursday 30-Nov vs. Buffalo 7:00 p.m. Bally Sports Midwest

Saturday 2-Dec at Arizona 8:00 p.m. Bally Sports Midwest

Monday 4-Dec at Las Vegas 9:00 p.m. Bally Sports Midwest

Wednesday 6-Dec vs. Las Vegas 8:00 p.m. Bally Sports Midwest

Friday 8-Dec at Columbus 6:00 p.m. Bally Sports Midwest

Saturday 9-Dec at Chicago 7:00 p.m. Bally Sports Midwest

Tuesday 12-Dec vs. Detroit 7:00 p.m. ESPN

Thursday 14-Dec vs. Ottawa 7:00 p.m. Bally Sports Midwest

Saturday 16-Dec vs. Dallas 7:00 p.m. Bally Sports Midwest

Tuesday 19-Dec at Tampa Bay 6:00 p.m. Bally Sports Midwest

Thursday 21-Dec at Florida 6:00 p.m. Bally Sports Midwest

Saturday 23-Dec vs. Chicago 7:00 p.m. Bally Sports Midwest

Wednesday 27-Dec vs. Dallas 7:00 p.m. Bally Sports Midwest

Friday 29-Dec vs. Colorado 7:00 p.m. Bally Sports Midwest

Saturday 30-Dec at Pittsburgh 6:00 p.m. Bally Sports Midwest

Thursday 4-Jan vs. Vancouver 7:00 p.m. Bally Sports Midwest

Saturday 6-Jan at Carolina 6:00 p.m. Bally Sports Midwest

Tuesday 9-Jan vs. Florida 7:00 p.m. Bally Sports Midwest

Thursday 11-Jan vs. New York Rangers 7:00 p.m. Bally Sports Midwest

Saturday 13-Jan vs. Boston 7:00 p.m. Bally Sports Midwest

Monday 15-Jan vs. Philadelphia 7:00 p.m. Bally Sports Midwest

Thursday 18-Jan at Washington 6:00 p.m. Bally Sports Midwest

Saturday 20-Jan vs. Washington 7:00 p.m. Bally Sports Midwest

Tuesday 23-Jan at Calgary 8:00 p.m. Bally Sports Midwest

Wednesday 24-Jan at Vancouver 9:00 p.m. Bally Sports Midwest

Friday 26-Jan at Seattle 9:00 p.m. Bally Sports Midwest

Sunday 28-Jan vs. Los Angeles 1:00 p.m. Bally Sports Midwest

Tuesday 30-Jan vs. Columbus 7:00 p.m. Bally Sports Midwest

Saturday 10-Feb at Buffalo 12:00 p.m. ABC, ESPN+

Sunday 11-Feb at Montreal 12:00 p.m. Bally Sports Midwest

Tuesday 13-Feb at Toronto 6:00 p.m. Bally Sports Midwest

Thursday 15-Feb vs. Edmonton 7:00 p.m. Bally Sports Midwest

Saturday 17-Feb vs. Nashville 4:00 p.m. Bally Sports Midwest

Monday 19-Feb vs. Toronto 12:00 p.m. ESPN

Thursday 22-Feb vs. New York Islanders 7:00 p.m. Bally Sports Midwest

Saturday 24-Feb at Detroit 11:00 a.m. ABC, ESPN+

Tuesday 27-Feb at Winnipeg 7:00 p.m. Bally Sports Midwest

Wednesday 28-Feb at Edmonton 7:30 p.m. TNT

Saturday 2-Mar vs. Minnesota 7:00 p.m. ABC, ESPN+

Monday 4-Mar at Philadelphia 6:00 p.m. ESPN+, Hulu

Tuesday 5-Mar at New York Islanders 6:30 p.m. Bally Sports Midwest

Thursday 7-Mar at New Jersey 6:00 p.m. ESPN

Saturday 9-Mar at New York Rangers 6:30 p.m. Bally Sports Midwest

Monday 11-Mar at Boston 6:00 p.m. Bally Sports Midwest

Wednesday 13-Mar vs. Los Angeles 6:30 p.m. TNT

Saturday 16-Mar vs. Minnesota 7:00 p.m. Bally Sports Midwest

Sunday 17-Mar vs. Anaheim 6:00 p.m. Bally Sports Midwest

Tuesday 19-Mar vs. Colorado 7:00 p.m. Bally Sports Midwest

Thursday 21-Mar at Ottawa 6:00 p.m. Bally Sports Midwest

Saturday 23-Mar at Minnesota 2:00 p.m. Bally Sports Midwest

Monday 25-Mar vs. Las Vegas 7:00 p.m. Bally Sports Midwest

Thursday 28-Mar vs. Calgary 7:00 p.m. Bally Sports Midwest

Saturday 30-Mar vs. San Jose 7:00 p.m. Bally Sports Midwest

Monday 1-Apr vs. Edmonton 8:00 p.m. Bally Sports Midwest

Thursday 4-Apr at Nashville 7:00 p.m. ESPN+, Hulu

Saturday 6-Apr vs. San Jose 5:00 p.m. Bally Sports Midwest

Sunday 7-Apr at Anaheim 7:00 p.m. Bally Sports Midwest

Wednesday 10-Apr vs. Chicago 7:00 p.m. Bally Sports Midwest

Friday 12-Apr vs. Carolina 7:00 p.m. Bally Sports Midwest

Sunday 14-Apr vs. Seattle 12:00 p.m. TNT

Wednesday 17-Apr at Dallas 8:30 p.m. TNT

The host of Blues Live will be Andy Strictland. Joey Vitale, Jamal Mayers, Bernie Ferderko, Alexa Datt and Scott Warmann will also be a part of the Bally Sports broadcast team this season.