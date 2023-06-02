Ranking the top 5 National League pitchers who debuted in 2022 | Locked On MLB Prospects

Arizona's Drey Jameson and Ryne Nelson, Matthew Liberatore of St. Louis, Chicago’s Hayden Wesneski, and Atlanta's Bryce Elder were key pitchers who debuted in 2022.

PHOENIX — Last season there were five key rookie pitchers who made their debuts in the National League and Lindsay Crosby, host of the Locked On MLB Prospects podcast took a look and gave his ranking of the five top pitching prospects who were introduced to Major League Baseball in 2022.

The pitchers are Arizona's Drey Jameson and Ryne Nelson, lefty Matthew Liberatore of St. Louis, Chicago’s Hayden Wesneski, and Atlanta's Bryce Elder.

The key is that four of the five retained their rookie eligibility for 2023—only Elder pitched more than 50 innings and will lose that eligibility in 2023. So the rest will technically still be called rookies in 2023.

5 - Bryce Elder RHP Atlanta Braves

Elder pitched 54 innings in 2022 so he will not be eligible for rookie status in 2023. He was drafted by the Atlanta Braves in the fifth round of the 2020 draft out of the University of Texas at Austin and he had appeared in 10 games—started nine—and pitched to a 3.17 ERA. He gave up 44 hits, struck out 47, walked 23, and surrendered four home runs.

Crosby said of Elder that he is ‘very much a pitch-to-contact ground ball pitcher’ who has a two-seam average fastball that sinks, a plus slider and he also uses an above-average changeup. Crosby added that the good thing about Elder is comfortable throwing that changeup at any time in any count to any batter no matter their handedness.

4 - Ryne Nelson RHP Arizona Diamondbacks

Nelson was drafted by the Diamondbacks in the second round of the 2019 draft out of the University of Oregon. He just turned 25 last weekend and while he appeared in only three games at the major league level, he accumulated 18 and ⅓ innings while pitching to a 1.47 ERA. He had 16 strikeouts, six walks, and two home runs allowed.

Crosby said Nelson’s stuff isn’t as good as some of the other guys on the list but his fastball is plus and sits at 95. He also mentioned that Nelson isn’t afraid to throw it even if it’s a fastball count and it seems to be effective. As for his other pitches, his slider is above average, his curveball is average and a little slower than the slider and his changeup is below average when it’s on which Crosby thinks could be an issue going forward for Nelson. Crosby states, “Outside of his fastball, he doesn’t really have another weapon.”

3- Hayden Wesneski RHP Chicago Cubs

Weseneski, who was traded by the New York Yankees to the Cubs for Scott Effross in 2022, was drafted first by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 33rd round in 2016 but did not sign, then was drafted by the Yankees in the sixth round in 2019 out of Sam Houston State. He appeared in six games, four of them were starts and his numbers weren’t bad. He threw 33 innings and had a 2.18 ERA. He had 33 strikeouts, seven walks, and gave up 24 hits and three home runs.

Crosby said about Wesneski’s pitches, “I like his stuff but it comes out of a pretty funky setup.” His four-seamer sits around 93-94 and can touch 97 but Crosby added that the pitch has some sink to it which is unusual for a four-seamer. He has a two-seamer and a plus slider. He also has a cutter and a changeup with the cutter being average and the changeup sitting a little below average and used against lefties. Crosby likes how aggressive Wesneski is and thinks he could end up being in a rotation as a number three or number four starter.

2 - Matthew Liberatore LHP St. Louis Cardinals

Liberatore, the only lefty on this list, was drafted in the first round out of high school in 2018 by the Tampa Bay Rays. He was part of the 2020 trade that sent Randy Arozarena to the Rays from the Cardinals. He is 6’4”, 200 lbs and he appeared in nine games in the bigs, seven starts, and as Crosby said, “The stats don’t jump out at you. He had a 5.97 ERA in 34 and ⅔ innings, 28 strikeouts to 18 walks, five home runs allowed."

But Crosby was also quick to add that Liberatore seemed to have bad BABIP luck. (Batting Average on Balls In Play which takes away home runs and strikeouts and depends on the defense behind you.) Crosby seems to think that things could even out for Libertore and that his numbers won’t be as bad in 2023 as he works toward a full season in MLB.

Crosby likes Liberatore stuff: he throws a four-seamer and a two-seamer. The four-seamer isn’t out of this world—it clocks in at 93-95 but Crosby said it has good ride up in the zone and cutting action to it. Liberatore'S plus pitch seems to be his curveball which Crosby described as having, “at least a foot and a half of vertical break and has over a foot of horizontal break.” He went further by saying, it’s more of a 2 to 8 than a 1 to 7 so imagine looking at a clock face and seeing a ball go from the 2 to the 8 as it’s coming into home plate. Liberatore also has a gyro slider that works well against left-handed hitters. Crosby said that Liberatore reminds him of a young Max Fried. That doesn’t mean he’s the next Max Fried but that’s still a nice compliment for the young southpaw.

1- Drey Jameson RHP Arizona Diamondbacks

Jameson was drafted out of Ball State by the Diamondbacks in 2019 and he’s only 6’0” and 165 right now which is on the smaller side for a pitcher which worries Crosby a bit, but he also said, “(Jameson had) four games in MLB last year, all starts, 1.48 ERA in 24 ⅓ innings with 24 strikeouts.”

Yes, it’s a small sample size but Crosby likes what he sees from Jameson and said about what he expects from Jameson in 2023, “(I think) he has the best tools to have the best year (out of these five).”

Crosby went on to talk about Jameson’s stuff. He throws both a four-seam and two-seam fastball, and he gives Jameson’s fastball an overall 70 grade. The four-seamer sits at 97 but he can get it up to 100 while the two-seamer’s velocity is lower sitting around 94. It has late movement which creates a lot of swings and misses and anything that does touch the bat turns into groundballs.

Jameson also has a wicked slider with a lot of late movement. Crosby also mentioned how Jameson has a changeup and a curveball that aren’t as good as his other pitches so he tends to throw them early in the count to steal a strike and then set up his more nasty pitches.