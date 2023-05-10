Keys storylines to watch between Missouri and LSU in Top 25 college football matchup

Mizzou hasn't allowed more than 30 points this year, but they haven't faced a quarterback like Jayden Daniels either, making this an intriguing matchup against LSU.

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The SEC has a pair of Top 25 matchups on the docket for Saturday, including a noon kickoff between the No. 23 LSU Tigers and No. 21 Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.

Missouri is 5-0 with a win over then No. 15 Kansas State, although their only SEC victory came last week over Vanderbilt. Meanwhile LSU has struggled mightily this season, especially on defense, with a season-opening loss to Florida State and last week's 55-49 defeat on the road at Ole Miss.

Locked on Mizzou host John Miller and Locked on LSU's Caroline Fenton got together for a crossover episode discussing the season each program has had so far, and what they will be watching for on Saturday.

For more on this game check out the daily Locked on Mizzou and Locked on LSU podcasts, free and available wherever you get your podcasts.

1. Can Missouri slow down Jayden Daniels?

As much negative attention as LSU has received this year, mostly on the defensive side of the football, the quarterback play has been nothing short of outstanding.

Fifth year Jayden Daniels is on pace to have quite clearly the best season of his career, which started at Arizona State in 2019. He currently boasts a 73.1% completion rate with 16 touchdown passes and only two interceptions. His career high of 17 touchdowns and 2,943 passing yards are both marks he will blow by this year, barring an injury.

Mizzou hasn't allowed more than 30 points this season, but they haven't faced a quarterback like Daniels either, making this an intriguing matchup taking place on Saturday in Columbia.

2. Can LSU's defense slow down, well, anyone?

LSU gave up 45 points to Florida State to open up the season, gave up 31 to Arkansas in a narrow victory in Week 4, and got outscored by Ole Miss in a Week 5 shootout by a score of 55-49.

It's safe to say LSU's defense has been the biggest issue for this team this year. They are seventh in the country in points per game (44) but 107th in the country in points given up per game (31) and against a Missouri team that is averaging 32 points per game, but only giving up about 21, this will be the big key for LSU to avoid becoming a three-loss team with a .500 record.

3. Can Mizzou's home crowd give Tigers an advantage?

LSU hasn't spent much time in Columbia. The Tigers played at Missouri in 2020 during the COVID season, so this will be a new experience for coach Brian Kelly's team playing in this particular road environment.

"It's not a night game in Baton Rouge, I'm sure of that," Miller cracked. "But when Missouri is good, when they have a big time opponent coming in like LSU, it's going to be an electric atmosphere...I'm telling you, Missouri fans are going to show up for this game."