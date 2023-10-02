Blues reportedly in on Timo Meier after trading Tarasenko, O'Reilly | Locked On Blues

St. Louis could be shifting from sellers to buyers prior to the NHL's trade deadline.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues appear to be pivoting their strategy ahead of the NHL's March 3rd trade deadline.

Having already dealt Ryan O'Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko to the Toronto Maple Leafs and New York Rangers respectively, the Blues may elect to flip some of the assets accrued in those deals to add one of the most attractive players on the market: Timo Meier of the San Jose Sharks.

"Yeah, maybe they’re doing a bit of everything," Pierre LeBrun said on TSN's Insider Trading on Tuesday. "Blues general manager Doug Armstrong told reporters over the weekend that he wants this to be a pretty quick re-tool. He’s looking for players who are 25, 26 years old as he reloads over the next year.

"Well, guess what? Timo Meier is 26 years old. And yes, we’re told the Blues have inquired with San Jose on Meier. Remember, the Blues now have three first-round picks, and my understanding is the Blues would be ready to part with two first-round picks in a package for Meier."

The Blues aren't alone in their pursuit of Meier, though, with the New Jersey Devils, Carolina Hurricanes, Winnipeg Jets, and Vegas Golden Knights all reportedly having expressed interest.

The Blues are well outside the playoff picture, but adding Meier would greatly compliment core group that already has seven players signed through at least the 2026-27 season: Brayden Schenn, Jordan Kyrou and Robert Thomas are all signed long-term up front, along with defencemen Justin Faulk, Torey Krug, Colton Parayko, plus goaltender Jordan Binnington.

They'd have to pay up to keep him, as Meier's qualifying offer comes in at $10 million this summer.

The Blues might still trade some players yet, with Ivan Barbashev drawing heavy interest around the league.

"He transitioned from a bottom six sort of grinder guy to a 25-goal scorer last year, which was a bit of an anomaly," according to Josh Hyman of Locked on Blues.