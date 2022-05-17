Fans cheer on the Blues at the Ballpark Village watch party

Dozens of fans showed up to the popular downtown venue for the start of the second round of the playoffs Tuesday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Whether it's a home or away game, you'll never have to question the loyalty of a Blues fan.

"Born and bred," Josh Browning said.

"I have pictures of me going to games when I was really little with my parents," Jacob Reis said.

"Ever since the Blues came around October 11, 1967, 2-2 tie against the Minnesota North Stars," Keith Longinette said.

They definitely weren't going to miss their beloved Blues play game one in the second round of playoffs against the Colorado Avalanche.

"Having us have a chance against the perceived best team in hockey is pretty exciting. If we can pull this series off, that would be pretty awesome," Clint Huffstutler said.

"The Avalanche had us in the regular season, but it's Blues playoffs, you never know what's going to happen I think we've got their number this time," Adam Huffstutler said.

They all came to the Ballpark Village watch party, which has seen large turnouts during the playoffs for both home and away games.

"Love the environment here, it's a lot of fun everybody is just a community here and everybody's high-fiving each other when we score and it's just one big family, everybody's supporting the Blues," Abbie Schultz said.

They all have the same thing on their mind.

"Go Blues!" Reis said.

"Let's Go Blues!" Huffstutler said.

"Go Blues! Go Cardinals!" Longinette said.

Tuesday's and Thursday's games are away. Blues return home for game three on Saturday and game four on Monday.