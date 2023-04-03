Is Jakub Vrana the best trade deadline acquisition in Blues history? | Locked On Blues

Vrana has nine goals in 15 games since coming over from Detroit.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues were definite sellers at this year's NHL trade deadline.

Out went core players like Vladimir Tarasenko and Ryan O'Reilly as general manager Doug Armstrong honestly assessed his club and put an eye on the future.

At the same time, though, they added a player in Jakub Vrana who's looking very much like a keeper.

Vrana was traded to St. Louis by the Detroit Red Wings back on March 3 for forward Dylan McLaughlin and a seventh-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

And in 15 games for the Blues, Vrana has recorded nine goals and three assists and is proving to be a savvy gamble.

It caused Locked on Blues host Josh Hyman to wonder if Vrana could be the best deadline acquisition in Blues history.

Now, Vrana's story isn't complete without mentioning his entry into the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance program earlier this season.

It was something the Blues were more than willing to continue to help him through, though.

"Obviously he's a first-round pick, he's won a Stanley Cup, got traded to Detroit and had some off-ice issues that he's not running from and we're not running from," Armstrong said at the time of the trade. "He spent time in the players' assistance program and is out now and is looking for a fresh start to his career and we're looking forward to giving him that. He's a talented player, a good skater that can score goals."

Vrana was originally selected by the Washington Capitals in the first round of the 2014 NHL Draft (13th overall). Vrana recorded 189 points (98 goals, 91 assists) in 326 regular-season games with the Red Wings and Capitals and eight points (three goals, five assists) in 38 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

He also won the Stanley Cup with the Capitals in 2018.

In terms of best deadline acquisitions, it's probably still Brett Hull. He was acquired by the Blues on March 3, 1988, and went on to score 527 goals in 744 games with St. Louis over the next decade.

Vrana's off to a nice start, but has a ways to go before matching those numbers. He does only have one year left on his current contract, and could be in line for a big raise if this keeps up.