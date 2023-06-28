Kevin Hayes getting 'new start' in St. Louis | Locked on Blues

The Blues are giving Hayes a fresh start and half the cost is being absorbed by the Flyers.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Kevin Hayes was traded to the St. Louis Blues by the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday for a sixth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, and the Flyers are eating a significant chunk of change to make it happen.

Hayes has three seasons remaining on a seven-year, $50 million contract ($7.1M average annual value) he signed with the Flyers back in 2019. And as part of this trade, Philadelphia will retain 50 percent of the salary.

It's the cost of tearing things down as part of a rebuild under new general manager Daniel Briere, and also an attempt to do right by Hayes.

"I just feel like we kind of started to go our separate ways throughout the middle of the season. (The Flyers) were going in a different direction halfway through the year," Hayes said, per NHL.com

"Now that I'm onto a new team, I think it's a new start, motivated to, I guess you could say prove those people wrong. But I think anyone that gets traded would use that as motivation."

While Hayes is 31, paying a bit over $3.5 million for a guy who had 54 points last season is a steal, according to Haley Simon of Locked on Blues.

It's been reported this was meant to be part of a larger deal, but St. Louis defenseman Torey Krug chose not to waive his no-trade clause to move to Philadelphia, which is well within his rights.

Still, adding Hayes fits with what the Blues wanted to accomplish this offseason.

"When we started the summer we were looking to add someone into our top nine, preferably a centerman, and he fits that bill," St. Louis general manager Doug Armstrong said.